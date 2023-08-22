Creating a Ripple Effect of Positive Change; #SybridImpact Fosters Capacity Building and Growth Amongst Youth

#SybridImpact stands firmly at the forefront of social wellness, creating a ripple effect of positive change. In today’s competitive landscape, internships have transcended their role as mere resume boosters, becoming invaluable stepping stones for personal and professional growth.

Sybrid’s internship program, part of #SybridImpact, embodies this principle of actively involving interns in every aspect of their community and nurturing their analytical and technical skills within a cross-functional and multicultural environment.

Under the #SybridImpact program of 2023, Sybrid Pvt. Ltd. welcomed 50+ interns from diverse backgrounds across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Kohat, Peshawar, Multan, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Kandhkot.

Through their strategic partnerships with many of these universities, they foster a dynamic collaboration, by leveraging combined expertise and resources, Sybrid has empowered these university students through capacity-building initiatives.

#Sybridimpacts’ immersive program offers interns a comprehensive experience, working closely with multiple brands and functions, gaining practical skills and valuable insights from experienced mentors.

By venturing beyond their comfort zones, interns explore new territories, identify strengths, and foster personal and professional growth. The program offers varied working options, including office, hybrid, and remote setups. Sybrid ensures interns experience the corporate atmosphere, fostering exposure to alignment dynamics within the workplace.

This is what the interns at Sybrid have to say about their experience:

Adnan from the Graphics Design Team: “My experience on this internship is so far positive; there’s a lot to learn, and people are humble.”

Areeba from Business Development Team: “I am delighted with my internship till now as I’ve been allowed to work with professionals and gain valuable skills during this time.”

#SybridImpact is more than just an internship program with many noteworthy ventures including creation of R&D centers from North to South in Pakistan, partnering with impact driven organizations, helping flood affectees etc.

Their dedication to corporate social responsibility earned them the “Best In Social Corporate Social Responsibility” award at P@SHA ICT Awards 2022. Incorporating these causes into its core values, Sybrid fosters a responsible work environment, paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

If you want to be a part of this wholesome yet rewarding experience, visit the website today. www.sybrid.com.