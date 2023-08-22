Federal Board to Announce Intermediate Result Tomorrow

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 22, 2023 | 3:26 pm

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the result declaration date for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) First Annual Examination 2023.

According to a circular issued by the FBISE, interim Federal Education Minister, Madad Ali Sindhi, will announce the result on 23 August at 10:30 AM PKT.

The federal board has directed all officers and officials to ensure their attendance on the occasion.

The board has also banned the parking of both official and private cars and motorcycles within the premises of the FBISE Headquarters.

The federal board has also directed all officers of Grades 18 and above to attend the result announcement ceremony.

Last month, the FBISE had announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) First Annual Examination 2023.

Former Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, announced the results on 18 July at 2 PM PKT.

ProPK Staff

>