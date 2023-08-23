FBISE Officially Announces Class 11 and 12 Annual Exams Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-I and Part-II annual examinations.

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, attended the official results declaration ceremony held at FBISE’s Headquarters in Islamabad as Chief Guest.

The interim Minister handed over the Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) to the top-performing students from each academic group.

The rest of the students can view their results in a number of ways. The first is to view the results on FBISE’s official website.

The second is by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE also sends the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.