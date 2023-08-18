Interim Commerce Minister Aims to Take Pakistan’s Exports to $80 Billion

Interim Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz aims to take the country’s exports to $80 billion, a substantial increase from the exports of around $28 billion registered in the outgoing fiscal year (FY23).

After taking charge, the minister was provided a comprehensive briefing on the crucial functions and responsibilities entrusted to the Commerce Division and Industries & Production. In the interim setup, Ejaz will head both the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Industries & Production.

“His resolute determination is aimed at propelling domestic exports to an impressive 80 billion dollars, reflecting his commitment to fortifying the nation’s economic prowess,” said an official statement quoting the minister.

I am steadfast in my resolve to breathe new life into our commercial and industrial sectors, the minister added. The minister said that he aims to swiftly steer state enterprises towards profitability, demonstrating his adeptness at strategic decision-making in the pursuit of economic prosperity.

In a bid to foster innovation and industry growth, he revealed his plans to launch flagship projects within the Special Economic Zone, with a specific focus on the garments sector.

These initiatives will stimulate economic activity, create employment opportunities, and further solidify the country’s position on the global economic stage, said the interim minister.

During the briefing, the minister voiced concerns regarding subsidies granted to state-owned enterprises.

He emphasized his commitment to gradually phasing out these subsidies, a move that aligns with his overarching goal of streamlining operations, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring sustainable economic progress.