Pakistan’s Electricity Production Hits Record High of 25,516MW

Published Aug 22, 2023

Pakistan recorded the highest generation of electricity in the country’s history at 25,516MW on Monday.

According to an update shared by the Ministry of Energy, power generation broke all previous records on August 21. On August 21 at 24hrs, the highest-ever power generation of 25,516MW was recorded.

This surpassed the previously recorded highest power generation of 24,600MW on August 18. Moreover, the highest energy ever was also recorded on August 21 of 558.35GWH breaking the previous record of 555.33GWH on July 8.

The ministry said that the overall load-shedding hours and shortfall have been better this year when compared with the previous year. The areas of maximum recovery did not face more than two hours of load shedding. With 5,000MW already added to the system this year, the generation capacity is now breaking its previous records.

The record high generation is of little relief to the general public with electricity consumers facing rising bills. The latest increase in the national

