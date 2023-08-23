Afghan Criminals Kidnap Businessman With His Family in Islamabad

An audacious group of Afghan criminals brazenly kidnapped a businessman, his elderly mother, and accompanying individuals during broad daylight in F-10 Markaz, Islamabad. The incident took place at approximately 12:15 pm, leaving witnesses and locals stunned by the audacity of the criminals.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Nasir Akbar says that the motive behind the abduction might be rooted in business rivalry. IGP Akbar assured that law enforcement would promptly initiate an investigation and register a First Information Report (FIR) upon obtaining substantial evidence.

Sources close to the matter revealed that the victim was engaged in the coal trade in Afghanistan and had recently become entangled in disputes with extremist factions. The criminals intercepted the victim’s vehicle on a back road in F-10 Markaz. The assailants apprehended their targets, including the businessman’s elderly mother, and made a hasty escape towards Margalla Road.

Eyewitnesses described how the perpetrators executed their operation with astonishing speed before vanishing from the scene.

A relative of the victim, Amel Khan, filed an official complaint with local law enforcement, prompting the IGP to launch an inquiry into the daring kidnapping.