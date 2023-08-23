Police to Collect Data of Citizens Travelling to and From Islamabad

Islamabad Police has announced new safety protocols for inter-city travelers in response to a recent motorway accident in which 18 people remain unidentified, reported Dunya News.

According to the details, SSP CTD and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) are leading the initiative, which aims to guarantee a safer journey for everyone.

As per the new guidelines, bus station managers will now be responsible for gathering and updating passenger data daily.

Moreover, all bus stations will undergo geo-tagging—a process of assigning digital coordinates. This data will be integrated into the GIS (Geographic Information System) to help monitor and manage stations effectively.

The collected passenger data will be stored securely in the Hotel Eye system, which is used to record the data of people staying in hotels, guest houses, and shelter homes in Islamabad.

These new guidelines are designed to improve passenger safety and ensure that swift action is taken in the event of an emergency. Travelers in Islamabad can expect a structured and secure travel environment as a result of these changes.

Via Dunya News