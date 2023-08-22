This Toyota Corolla Cross Runs on Hydrogen Fuel

At this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), Corolla Cross Hydrogen Concept showcased Toyota Motor Corp’s multi-technology approach to carbon neutrality.

The concept, unveiled last December, does not use a fuel cell stack to power an electric motor. The Corolla Cross Hydrogen features GR Corolla’s 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine re-engineered with high-pressure hydrogen direct injection to make power.

A hydrogen internal combustion engine compresses hydrogen and air in its cylinders. A spark plug ignites the mixture, generating a controlled explosion that creates mechanical power to drive the engine pistons and power the vehicle.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Traffic Police Fined 88 People for Wrong Parking in One Day

This technology also accounts for environment-friendliness. Burning pure Hydrogen only creates harmless water. The concept incorporates hydrogen fuel tanks under the rear seats and trunk floor.

Besides clean combustion, hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicles provide fast refueling and reduce the demand for lithium and nickel to create batteries.

While the hydrogen fuel tanks reduce underfloor storage, smart packing allows the idea to accommodate up to five people and store items above the boot floor.

ALSO READ Tourist Shot Dead After Resisting Robbery at Babusar Top

However, hydrogen’s low density requires a huge fuel tank for enough range. The car is undergoing testing in Japan to further improve its power output, refueling speed, and engine efficiency.

The Corolla Cross Hydrogen Concept is being tested in Japan. The automaker claims that it is 40% done with commercializing the car. Last year, the GR Corolla H2 competed in all Super Taikyu endurance races in Japan, testing hydrogen internal combustion engines. Before that, the WRC demonstrated the GR Yaris H2.