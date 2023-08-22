Rawalpindi Traffic Police Fined 88 People for Wrong Parking in One Day

On Monday, the City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 88 tickets to garrison city vehicles and motorcycles for violating parking rules.

The tickets were given under the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimur Khan’s instructions to ease the flow of traffic. The CTP spokesperson said the CTO oversaw the operation against encroachments on city streets including Raja Bazaar.

Encroachment mafia, parking violators, and traffic blockers in Rawalpindi will be punished, CTO stated. Encroachments and wrong parking offenses are the biggest causes of traffic jams as well as environment and noise pollution, he said.

The operation is underway to cleanse the streets of encroachers. As a part of the project, push-carts are also being seized. CTO Taimur Khan stated that indiscriminate action was taken against illegal parking, no parking, and encroachment mafia to mitigate traffic in Rawalpindi.

On-duty personnel have been instructed to support everyday activities. The CTO stated that proper monitoring would be ensured after the anti-encroachment operation to take prompt and strict action against violators.