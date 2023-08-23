LESCO Orders Urgent Meter Replacements and Crackdown on Theft

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Director (Customer Services), Rai Muhammad Asghar, presided over a key meeting on Tuesday, emphasizing the urgent replacement of faulty meters and improved consumer facilities. The gathering at LESCO Headquarters for Central and Kasur Circles marked the commitment to adhere to NEPRA’s Customer Services Manual for accurate billing.

Rai Asghar’s directives included the swift replacement of malfunctioning meters and ensuring consumers’ convenience. Stressing transparent billing, he called for enhanced billing procedures to avoid consumer grievances. A vital aspect of the meeting was the decision to formulate a comprehensive strategy aimed at curbing the rampant issue of electricity theft.

The meeting focused on taking effective measures to combat electricity theft. Asghar’s leadership compelled the Superintending Engineer (SE), Executive Engineers (XENs), and Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) of Central and Kasur Circles to vigorously combat this menace. The directive also extended to providing detailed information about transformers that were being exploited for electricity pilferage in rural regions.

The Director (Customer Services) took a firm stance on accountability, stating that SDOs must thoroughly review their billing practices to prevent any form of over-billing. He issued a stern warning against excessive billing, declaring that such actions would not be tolerated and would result in disciplinary actions.

With these new measures and strict enforcement, LESCO is poised to enhance service quality, tackle electricity theft, and ensure fair billing practices, ultimately benefiting consumers and the overall energy distribution system.