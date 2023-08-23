Iqra University’s Fake Director Arrested for Harassing Female Students

Iqra University in Islamabad is facing intense heat from the public after reports went viral about the harassment of more than 70 female students at the hands of its Director, Rizwan Bari

However, the university has recently issued a detailed statement, distancing itself from the incident.

According to the statement, which is available with ProPakistani, Bari manipulated his way into the university in October 2022 using fake educational documents and degrees.

However, he was fired from his position on 10 March 2023, five months after being hired, according to the university. The university stressed that the allegations against him pertain to personal misconduct, separate from his role at the university.

On 20 August, prominent news outlets reported Bari’s misconduct, revealing his arrest by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of harassing female students at the university.

Details from FIA sources revealed a disturbing pattern. Bari allegedly created fake email and social media accounts, impersonating a female individual. Using these deceptive profiles, he sent inappropriate content to several students.

The case, registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), has raised concerns about student safety in educational institutions. According to reports, over 70 female students were victims of Bari’s misconduct.