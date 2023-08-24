Caretaker Govt Forms Cabinet Committee on Energy

The caretaker government has constituted a new Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), according to an official notification of the Cabinet Division.
The committee will comprise Ministers of Power and Petroleum; Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Privatization; Planning, Development & Special Initiatives; Communications, Railways and Maritime Affairs; and Law & Justice, Climate Change and Water Resources.
The terms of reference of the CCoE are:
- To ensure the smooth implementation of energy projects currently underway or in the pipeline, in particular projects falling under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, well within timelines stipulated for these projects;
- Identify and remove bottlenecks in the expeditious implementation of these projects;
- Identify the flaws and deficiencies of the existing legal and institutional framework governing the energy sector and formulate reform initiatives;
- Review the current energy policy and remove its weaknesses;
- Formulation of policies/plans on energy conservation and regular/periodical monitoring of such policies/plans; and,
- Conduct inter-ministerial coordination whenever required, but at least once every fortnight.