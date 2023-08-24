IMARAT Group Celebrates Azadi Week with Zeal & Zest

Each year, as August 14th arrives, Pakistan lights up with excitement and joy, celebrating the freedom it worked hard to achieve.

This year, however, the celebrations take on an even more vibrant hue as we not only commemorated Pakistan’s Independence Day, but also celebrated “Azadi Week” with full enthusiasm.

IMARAT Group Launches 4 New Offices in Twin Cities

On this momentous day, the IMARAT Group proudly inaugurated not just one, but four new offices of Agency21 and Graana.com in the twin cities.

The first office, strategically situated in the F-10 sector, stands as a powerful testament to the organization’s rapidly expanding presence within Islamabad. The second, located in the bustling G-6 sector of the capital, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked yet another substantial stride towards Agency21’s determination to deliver unmatched services to its esteemed clientele throughout the city.

However, the journey doesn’t conclude here – the IMARAT Group’s visionary spirit is exemplified through the launch of two additional offices in the esteemed F-7 sector of Islamabad and Phase 7, Bahria Town. This move serves to further amplify Graana.com’s reach across the entire nation.

Pakistan’s Biggest Builder’s Mall – IBM Finally Opens in Islamabad

Here is the highlight of this week – the IMARAT Group has brought to life an incredible idea that’s never been seen in our country before – it’s called the IMARAT Builder’s Mall (IBM). And trust us, this is a game-changer!

Builders’ malls have been gaining popularity worldwide for their convenience and comprehensive offerings, and IMARAT Group has taken the lead in introducing this novel concept to Pakistan.

So, What’s the Deal with IBM?

Well, simply put – it’s a shopping destination, but it’s not just any mall. This one is all about construction and making your homes, well, amazing. It’s a place where builders and homeowners can find everything they need, all under one roof.

Whether you are an architect, builder, contractor, or homeowner looking to renovate or decorate your space, this mall will be your ultimate destination.

MoU Signing with Various New Brands

Totaling over 80+ brands, IBM will be including famous international and local brands that are sought to meet everyone’s taste and needs.

IBM also signed MoU with famous international and local brands including:

MOOOI Homes

Silaj Furniture

Baahir Outdoor Living

Eteli Illumination

Smart Innovations

BOMBAY Light House

GROHE

COTTO

FIONA

Orient Ceramica

Gala

Cappuccin

IMEP

FUJIHD

Tricom Power

INGCO

SIKA

Hinlim

Wintech (ADO)

N-SETS

Multan Carpet Industries

Woodyfy Studio

It is pertinent to mention that IBM enlisted Moveit, a recognised distributor, as a partner.

Celebrating 7 Years of Agency21 – Pakistan’s Biggest Estate Agency Network

As our beloved country turned 76, its Biggest Estate Agency – Agency21 marked its 7 years of excellence on the same day.

It is without a doubt that the prestigious organisation has established itself as the leading estate agency in the country. Under the umbrella of the IMARAT Group, Agency21 has won local and international awards, solidifying its reputation as an efficient and most-trusted real estate company.

The journey of Agency21 has been an experience unlike any other. It has excelled to emerge as a true success story in the real estate industry with an unflinching pursuit of perfection and an unshakable push for innovation.

The recognition it has received on a global scale is a live example of its prominence and excellence. Agency21 has carved out a distinct niche for itself since its inception, changing the real estate market and how consumers see the industry as a whole.

What adds an extra layer of enchantment to this year’s celebration is the expansive fabric of Agency21’s ambitious plans for the road ahead. Casting its gaze across Pakistan, the agency envisions expanding its presence to encompass a staggering 142 cities.

Commemorating Azadi Week

Needless to say, this intriguing week represents more than just celebration; it also represents a step into the future. Expanding its nationwide footprint, and bringing new concepts of innovation in Pakistan, it cannot be doubted that IMARAT Group is on the right track of completely revolutionising the real estate industry of the country.