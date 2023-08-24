Naseem Shah Humiliates Afghanistan Again to Take Pakistan to No.1 in ODIs

Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah have guided Pakistan home in a thriller against Afghanistan, winning the series by 2-0 despite a Mankad attempt from Fazalhaq Farooqi at the crucial moment of the match. The win has propelled Pakistan to the top of ODI rankings as well.

In a nail-biting encounter against Afghanistan, Pakistan embarked on a challenging quest to chase down a formidable target of 300 runs. The initial stages of the chase witnessed a gradual start, with the required run rate steadily climbing. In the midst of this precarious situation, the star all-rounder Shadab Khan emerged as a star once again. His innings of 48 runs from 35 deliveries, with three fours and a six, played a pivotal role in resurrecting the innings and infusing momentum.

As the contest neared its climax and Shadab started to accelerate the innings, a dramatic turn of events unfolded. With a mere 11 runs needed from the final six balls, Shadab Khan, standing on the brink of steering Pakistan to a remarkable victory, was dismissed through a ‘Mankad’ maneuver by Fazalhaq Farooqi. This action triggered debate on social media platforms regarding the legitimacy of Farooqi’s decision. However, Shadab Khan’s gracious acceptance of the ruling showcased his sportsmanship, something that was clearly lacking in the Afghanis.

With only one wicket in hand and no established batter at the crease, the situation appeared bleak for Pakistan. Nevertheless, Naseem Shah, evoking memories of his previous heroics against Afghanistan, etched another memorable chapter in his cricketing journey. Naseem’s timely strikes, consisting of two crucial fours, culminated in a dramatic triumph for Pakistan, securing an unprecedented chase of 300 runs with one ball to spare. This marked the first-ever victory for Pakistan chasing a 300-run total with only one wicket in hand.

Shadab Khan’s exceptional all-round performance rightfully earned him the “Player of the Match” award with Naseem Shah’s contributions amidst adversity earning him the title of “Player of the Moment” from fans. The star players showed their mettle in the face of crisis once again, helping Pakistan win the series by 2-0. This thrilling encounter not only exemplified Pakistan’s historic chase but also underscored the resilience and fortitude exhibited by its players, embodying the true spirit of the sport.