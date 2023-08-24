Pakistan Defeats England in World Blind Games Final Round of Cricket Event

Pakistan have cemented their spot in the finals of the World Blind Games cricket competition after defeating England by 6 wickets in the finishing round.

The Pakistan cricket team has secured its fourth consecutive victory in the World Blind Games cricket event. In a gripping encounter against England, Pakistan triumphed with a commanding 6-wicket win during the last round match. Opting to bat first, England managed to post a total of 103 runs. However, the outstanding performance by Shahzaib Haider, who claimed 4 crucial wickets, restricted England’s progress.

In response, Pakistan showcased their batting prowess, successfully chasing down the target within a mere 10 overs with 4 wickets to spare. Captain Nisar Ali’s impressive innings of 35 and Matiullah’s contribution of 22 runs further solidified Pakistan’s victory. This triumph secured Pakistan’s spot in the final of the World Blind Games cricket event, set to take place on 26th August at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Pakistan’s journey to the final was marked by their earlier victory over India, Australia and now against England, establishing their prowess and determination in the tournament. As anticipation builds for the final, the cricket world eagerly awaits the second finalist team to be decided soon.