Arshad Nadeem Qualifies for World Athletics Championship Finals and Paris Olympics

Star Pakistani javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem solidified his position as a dominant force in the world of athletics with a stunning performance in Hungary.

With an impressive throw of 86.79m, Nadeem secured a place in the finals of the ongoing World Athletics Championship and earned a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Starting on a slightly shaky note with a throw of 70.63 meters, Arshad Nadeem quickly recalibrated, delivering an impressive 81.53m in his second attempt.

He easily surpassed the automatic qualifying mark of 83 meters, placing him comfortably among the top 12 contenders.

It is relevant to mention that the highly anticipated finals of the javelin throw in the marquee event will take place on Sunday, August 27, in Hungary.

Last week, Arshad Nadeem expressed his determination to win a gold medal for his country in the mega event.

“I am feeling well and, InshaAllah, will strive for the desired outcome. If I manage to achieve my personal best throw, a gold medal is within reach, InshaAllah,” he stated.

Nadeem, who clinched a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham, returns to action after a year-long hiatus due to an extended injury.