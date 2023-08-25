FBR Starts Registration Process for Customs Auctioneers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started the registration process for Customs Auctioneers.

In an announcement on Friday, FBR invited applications for registration as Auctioneer as given under Rules 50 & 51 of Customs Rules, 2001 Notified vide SRO-450 (1)12001 Dated 18.06.2001.

ALSO READ FBR to Introduce Track and Trace System at Cotton Ginning Factories

The intended auctioneer is required to fulfill the following criteria as laid down under Rule 52 of the ibid Rules:

52 Qualification for registration.- A person is qualified to be registered as an auctioneer if he is a citizen of Pakistan; is not less than thirty years of age; has been engaged in auctioning business for not less than five years and enjoys a good reputation for clean business; has an established office in Pakistan; is certified by a scheduled bank to be financially sound; is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Is an income tax assessee.

Applicants who fulfill the above qualification criteria may submit applications to the FBR by September 5, 2023.