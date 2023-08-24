FBR to Introduce Track and Trace System at Cotton Ginning Factories

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in collaboration with federal ministries and provincial departments, will introduce a Track and Trace System at ginning factories in Pakistan to promote transparent cotton trade.

The development came during a meeting between FBR Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Production Dr. Gohar Ejaz.

This initiative aims to assist the textiles and apparel industry in meeting the traceability standards set by various trading blocs, nations, brands, and retailers

The Track and Trace System (TTS) was developed by FBR to track and trace the movement of goods within the country to ensure that all taxes due are paid correctly.

Track and Trace involves the implementation of a robust, nationwide, electronic monitoring system of production volumes by affixation of billions tax stamps/barcodes on various products at the production stage, enabling FBR to track the goods throughout the supply chain.