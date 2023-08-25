Sindh Bans Smoking and Gutka in Public Hospitals and Offices

In a bid to promote healthier environments, the Sindh Health Department has enforced a comprehensive ban on smoking and the consumption of Gutka and Manipuri within the premises of public sector offices and hospitals across the province. This directive was announced on Friday by the Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz.

The Director General (DG) of Health Services Sindh, Dr. Irshad Memon, has taken the lead in ensuring the strict implementation of this directive. Written instructions have been issued to all Directors and Medical Superintendents of major hospitals and medical institutes, urging them to enforce the ban effectively.

Dr. Irshad Memon, emphasizing the significance of the ban, has called upon all hospital administrators to be vigilant and resolute in adhering to the orders. Dr. Memon stressed that smoking and the use of Manipuri and Gutka pose serious health risks, which directly contradict the mission of healthcare institutions to provide a healthy and safe environment for patients and staff alike.

With this latest move, Sindh province takes a proactive step towards safeguarding public health and reducing exposure to harmful substances in healthcare settings.