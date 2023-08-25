Hasan Ali’s Prediction of Naseem Shah’s Last Ball 4 Goes Viral

Cricket fans around the world witnessed yet another nail-biting encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan during the second match of the series in Sri Lanka.

The thrilling clash saw numerous ups and downs for both sides, but eventually, the Men in Green secured a one-wicket victory to clinch the three-match series.

Afghanistan had set a target of 301 runs, but Pakistan chased it down with one ball to spare, thanks to match-winning efforts from Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah.

The Green Shirts were 211 for six in 38 overs, but a crucial 48 runs off 35 balls from Shadab made it possible for Naseem Shah to seal the game in the final over.

Hasan Ali accurately predicted that the national team would emerge victorious when just a few balls were remaining in the match.

On his Twitter handle, the right-arm fast bowler wrote, “I can smell it will be an edge for 4 runs and we will win.”

I can smell it will be edge for 4 runs and we will win — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 24, 2023

In the last over, Naseem Shah, who scored 10 runs off five balls, edged the ball to the short third man when the national side needed three runs from two balls.

The ball raced away for a boundary, and the Babar Azam-led side secured a thrilling one-wicket triumph to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.