Naseem Shah Shares Emotional Photo to Remember His Late Mother

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in the second match of the three-match ODI series in a thrilling finish at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Chasing a target of 301, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam each scored magnificent fifties, while Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah finished the game for Pakistan.

ALSO READ Nepal Team Begins Practice After Reaching Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Naseem Shah scored a crucial 10 runs from five balls, hitting two boundaries in the last over, to help the Men in Green secure victory by one wicket with just one ball to spare.

After the Green Shirts secured this crucial win, the Dir-born fast bowler posted a heartfelt photo on his social media account, dedicating the performance to his late mother.

The right-arm pacer shared a photo on his Instagram account, conveying that his late mother would be proud of him, with the caption “Mera Sher Puttar” (My Lion Son).

Speaking about the game, Afghanistan set a target of 301 runs at the end of the innings, thanks to a brilliant batting display from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.

ALSO READ Zaka Ashraf’s Job in Danger as IPC Ministry Seeks Guidance on Political Appointment

In response, Pakistan had an excellent start with a 52-run opening partnership followed by another partnership of 118 runs for the second wicket but lost momentum in the middle of the innings.

However, vice-captain Shadab Khan played a phenomenal innings, scoring 48 runs off 35 balls, and Naseem Shah contributed 10 runs off five balls to secure the victory.