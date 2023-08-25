Pakistan’s Opponents Confirmed for 6-Nation Women’s Football Cup in KSA

The Pakistan women’s national football team is set to face the home side and Malaysia in the upcoming six-nation tournament in Saudi Arabia next month.

According to the details, the tournament will be played in group stages, with the Green Shirts being placed in Group A along with Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

The much-anticipated tournament is scheduled to take place from September 18 to September 30, and the organizers will reveal the schedule for the event soon.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation approached the Pakistan Football Federation to participate in the multi-nation event.

The Pakistan Football Federation accepted the invitation and decided to hold a preparatory camp for the event.

Earlier this year, the Women in Green participated in a four-nation tournament in Saudi Arabia alongside Saudi Arabia, Comoros, and Mauritius.

In 2023 so far, the Green Shirts have taken part in seven matches, winning two and managing to score a total of four goals while conceding 10 goals.