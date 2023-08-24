Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

GC University Lahore Opens Doors to Female Athletes for Historic Admissions

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 24, 2023 | 7:13 pm

In a landmark move for female sports enthusiasts, the GC University in Lahore has initiated undergraduate admissions for the 2023-24 academic year on the basis of sports.

This marks only the second time the university has offered admissions in this manner, showcasing its growing commitment to inclusivity and diversity in sports.

GCU Lahore, recognized for its rich heritage and academic excellence, is giving talented female students a chance to shine by offering admissions in 15 distinct sports.

The response in the initial days of the sports trials was nothing short of overwhelming, with numerous aspirants from all over the country participating with fervor.

One of the notable highlights of the trials for undergraduate admissions has been the stellar performance exhibited by participants in hockey and football.

These female athletes, through their grit and skill, have effectively captured the attention of the selection committees, setting a precedent for others to follow.

These trials mark a significant milestone for the university as they also launch the women’s football and hockey teams in GC University

Dr. Shabnam Ishaq, the first President of Women Football and Hockey Clubs, Muhammad Waseem Akhtar, the Director of Sports, the Chairman of the Sports Board, and other key committee members led the efforts and ensured a smooth and fair trial process.

>