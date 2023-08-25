Weekly Inflation Remains Over 25% Due to Higher Flour and Sugar Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended August 24, 2023, increased by 0.05 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 25.34 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of wheat flour (129 percent), gas charges for Q1 (108 percent), cigarettes (102 percent), tea lipton (94 percent), rice basmati broken (89 percent), chilies powder (86 percent), sugar (81 percent), rice irri-6/9 (80 percent), gur (63 percent), salt powdered (49 percent), chicken (48.5 percent) and bread (46 percent), while decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (40 percent), onions (37.7 percent), electricity for Q1 (22 percent), pulse masoor (10.68 percent) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.40 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14percent) items increased, 12 (25.53percent) items decreased and 17 (33.33percent) of items remained stable.

Some of the items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include onions (23.56 percent), pulse masoor (3.66 percent), sugar (3.43 percent), garlic (2.17 percent), eggs (2.13 percent), cooked daal (2.04 percent), pulse mash (1.52 percent), cooked beef (1.50 percent), gur (1.10 percent), toilet soap (0.82 percent), pulse moong (0.58 percent), rice basmati broken (0.56 percent), milk fresh (0.42 percent), mutton (0.26 percent) and tea prepared (0.19 percent).

Selected items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices during the week over the previous include tomatoes (22.16 percent), chicken (5.44 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.70 percent), potatoes (1.43 percent), bananas (1.22 percent), mustard oil (0.87 percent), pulse gram (0.49 percent), LPG (0.43 percent), and wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.25 percent).