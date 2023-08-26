Last-Minute Big Change to Asia Cup Squad

Pakistan have made an addition to their squad for the Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023. Left-handed batter Saud Shakeel has been added to the 17-member squad. Tayyab Tahir, the right-handed batter, will remain with the squad as a travelling reserve.

The Babar Azam’s side will arrive in Multan on Sunday, 27 August, and will rest the next day.

The team management has provided relaxation to the players who participated in the Lankan Premier League. Babar, Imam-ul-Haq and Naseem Shah will travel to Lahore on Sunday and join the side on Monday evening.

The players will train on Tuesday, 29 August, at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 1630 till 1930. Before the start of the session, the Pakistan captain will hold pre-series media conference.

Pakistan play Nepal in Multan on 30 August in the tournament opener.