Commerce Minister Urges Textile Exporters to Focus on Value-Added Products

Interim Commerce Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz has urged textile exporters to shift their focus on the value-added products, including garments, to achieve the $80 billion export target.

Talking to leading exporting during his visit to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) House on Saturday, the minister pledged to address concerns and challenges faced by entrepreneurs.

ALSO READ Govt Forms Economic Revival Committee Seeking a Plan in Just 2 Weeks

The minister also assured exporters of providing comprehensive assistance through the ministry’s trade and investment officers stationed in various international missions.

During the meeting, the importance of establishing efficient banking channels for seamless trade, particularly with Central Asian countries, was highlighted. The minister said this aligns with the government’s commitment to cultivating robust economic connections with nations in that region, further expanding Pakistan’s trade horizons.

The commerce minister added that his ministry was devising a plan to boost exports by extending all-out support to the industry stakeholders.

Talking to the media, he said that he had informed industrialists about his vision to increase Pakistan’s global exports to $80 billion, saying that the commerce ministry was vigorously preparing the framework, where special focus would be strategic export markets and potential products.

The EU-27 zone is the largest export destination for Pakistani businesses and the continuation of the GSP scheme will assist Pakistan, he added.