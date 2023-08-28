5 Pakistani Stars Listed in Women’s BBL Draft

Pakistan women’s captain, Nida Dar, has been included in the Women’s Big Bash League’s first-ever draft for overseas players, along with Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah, and Iram Javed.

Five Pakistani cricket stars have made themselves available for the highly anticipated inaugural WBBL Overseas Player Draft. The list includes renowned all-rounder Nida Dar, who has previously showcased her prowess in the Women’s Big Bash League. Joining her are rising talents Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah, and Iram Javed, all hoping to make their debut appearances in the league.

The upcoming WBBL season promises a thrilling showcase of women’s cricket talent, as eight teams gear up to compete in the Australian conditions this October. For these Pakistani players, this draft presents a unique opportunity to go head-to-head with some of the best players in the sport. With only Nida Dar having experienced the league before, the prospect of newcomers making their mark is generating considerable excitement.

Should any of these Pakistani players secure a spot in one of the eight participating teams, they will not only gain invaluable experience but also the chance to shine on a global stage. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the results of the draft, as it sets the stage for an exhilarating season of top-tier competition.