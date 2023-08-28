Amr Ahmed Given Additional Charge of Managing Director PARCO

The federal government has approved the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Pak Arab Refinery Company Limited (PARCO), Petroleum Division to Amr Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Pak Arab Pipeline Company Limited (PAPCO), Petroleum Division in addition to his own duties.

He would serve as PACRO’s Managing Director for a period of six months or till the appointment of a new Manager Director, whichever is earlier.

Ahmed’s areas of expertise include LNG, downstream oil, gas & power, project development, project execution, business development, and operations.

He has extension experience in the oil, gas and energy industry and has worked with Mubadala Investment Co., UAE, Siemens Energy, Shell Pakistan, National Power, UK, and Exxon Chemical/ Engro Dahsarki.

He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Hull.