Pakistani Are Paying These 9 Taxes in Electricity Bills

Pakistani consumers are forced to pay nine different taxes and surcharges on their electricity bills.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar last week was obliged to summon an emergency meeting at the premier’s house to defuse the brewing uproar over high electricity bills on Saturday.

While public outrage continues to gather heat following reports that another big pro-IMF hike in power tariffs was near, several individuals have taken to social media to shed additional light on the number of taxes the government collects through electricity bills.

Here are the 9 different types of taxes collected via electricity bills: