Nation Bows Before Arshad Nadeem on Winning Silver Medal in Budapest

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 28, 2023 | 11:06 am

Renowned Pakistani javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem has once again made the country proud by winning a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship in Hungary.

Arshad Nadeem secured the medal with his best throw of 87.82 meters on the third attempt, despite a first throw of just 74.80 meters.

However, the 25-year-old athlete bounced back in the competition with an excellent 82.81 m throw in the second attempt and recorded 87.12 m in his final attempt.

Last week, with an impressive throw of 86.79 m, he secured a place in the finals of the World Athletics Championship and earned a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Renowned sportsmen and personalities took to their social media handles to congratulate Arshad Nadeem.

Here are the Twitter reactions to his fantastic achievement in the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

 

 

Imad Ali Jan

>