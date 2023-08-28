Nation Bows Before Arshad Nadeem on Winning Silver Medal in Budapest

Renowned Pakistani javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem has once again made the country proud by winning a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship in Hungary.

Arshad Nadeem secured the medal with his best throw of 87.82 meters on the third attempt, despite a first throw of just 74.80 meters.

However, the 25-year-old athlete bounced back in the competition with an excellent 82.81 m throw in the second attempt and recorded 87.12 m in his final attempt.

Last week, with an impressive throw of 86.79 m, he secured a place in the finals of the World Athletics Championship and earned a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Renowned sportsmen and personalities took to their social media handles to congratulate Arshad Nadeem.

Here are the Twitter reactions to his fantastic achievement in the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

What a day! Tiring yet rewarding. Like to thank Allah for this giving me the ability to go this far. This was the first time in the history of Pakistan that any Pakistani athlete won a medal at the World athletics championships pic.twitter.com/DaZDeRNyq7 — Arshad Nadeem (@ArshadOlympian1) August 28, 2023

The entire country salutes you Arshad Nadeem. I just want to say, I am your fan. May u always stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/gYzT2fpkTS — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) August 27, 2023

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won a silver in the javelin final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Aug 27, 2023. He is our national hero. Proud of him. pic.twitter.com/pffiJSU6PY — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) August 27, 2023

Mubarak Arshad Nadeem. You are our pride. You prove it time & again!! pic.twitter.com/nd9ZHHdoVz — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 28, 2023

Take a bow Arshad Nadeem… the whole Pakistan is celebrating your silver medal … worth more than a gold … in World Athletics Championship. Why I said it’s worth more than a gold is that you don’t get the top level facilities other athletes get, but you still excelled. So… pic.twitter.com/sG6ZA9alNw — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 28, 2023

Arshad Nadeem has written this success story himself by his sheer hardwork without strong backing. People like Arshad remind us and the system time and again that if we invest where it is needed, then there is no one stopping us. Arshad is a league of his own. Time to give… pic.twitter.com/CFrC0XLCRd — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) August 27, 2023

Pakistan's first-ever medallist in the history of the World Athletics Championships Arshad Nadeem bags Silver Medal for Pakistan 🇵🇰 An incredible achievement Saeen 🥈#WorldAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/VTfnn6hTb2 — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) August 27, 2023

Congratulations to #ArshadNadeem on securing the silver medal at the World Athletics Championship! 🥈 Your exceptional performance and dedication have earned you a well-deserved place on the podium. Pakistan celebrates your incredible achievement! 🇵🇰👏 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 27, 2023