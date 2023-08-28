Pakistan Shows Interest in Joining World Canal Cities Organization

Pakistan has shown interest in joining the World Canal Cities Organization headquartered in the city of Yangzhou, China.

The Pakistan Ambassador in China Moin ul Haque in his four-day visit to Yangzhou city in Jiangsu province of China on the invitation of the local administration, disclosed interest in joining the World Canal Cities Organization headquartered in the city of Yangzhou, China.

During the visit, the Ambassador spoke at the Opening Ceremony of the World Canal Cities Forum held in the city, met the local leadership, interacted with various business enterprises, and visited the Jiangdu district and some key infrastructure and agricultural projects. He was also shown around various cultural and scenic sites of the city and was briefed about the city’s economic and cultural landscapes.

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the World Canal Cities Forum, the Ambassador underlined the role of canals as conduits of commerce, culture, and connectivity. Expressing his sentiments about the scenic landscapes and rich culture of Yangzhou, he acknowledged the historic importance of Yangzhou as a major city along the Grand Canal.

The Ambassador also briefed the audience about Pakistan’s canal system along the Indus River, which was among the largest in the world irrigating over 48 million acres. He also expressed Pakistan’s interest in joining the World Canal Cities Organization headquartered in the city of Yangzhou.

During his meeting with Mr. Wang Jinjian, Party Secretary of Yangzhou, and Lili Zu, Party Secretary of Jiangdu District, the Ambassador expressed his deep admiration for the developmental strengths of Yangzhou and Jiangdu respectively and highlighted his desire for learning from the Chinese developmental model, which had improved the lifestyles of the Chinese people starting from the grassroots level. Recalling the already existing sister-province relationship between Jiangsu province and Punjab, he underlined the need for a practical and result-oriented sister-city relationship with Yangzhou.

Jiangsu is a major province of Southeast China, with the second highest GDP among all Chinese provinces, and home to a number of Chinese leaders, including former President Jiang Zemin.