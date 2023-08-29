China Adds Indian State to its New Official Map

China recently revealed its new “standard map” and it has caused quite a stir. The updated map includes areas that have been subjects of dispute, such as Arunachal Pradesh (an Indian state), Aksai Chin, Taiwan, and the South China Sea regions.

The map, unveiled on 28 August 2023, has rekindled old disputes and sparked diplomatic concerns.

The 2023 edition of China’s official map was released on the Ministry of Natural Resources’ standard map service website.

It uses a method involving national boundaries to show China’s view on world geography, a move that could increase tensions with its neighbors.

According to a post by the state-run Global Times on X (formerly Twitter), the map is created based on the drawing method of national boundaries of China and other countries worldwide.

The 2023 edition of China's standard map was officially released on Monday and launched on the website of the standard map service hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources. This map is compiled based on the drawing method of national boundaries of China and various countries… pic.twitter.com/bmtriz2Yqe — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 28, 2023

The addition of Arunachal Pradesh, which India recognizes as a state, and Aksai Chin is especially noteworthy. Both areas have been at the center of conflicting claims between China and India for a long time.

Despite China’s claims of Arunachal Pradesh being South Tibet, it has remained under the control of India. India has always maintained this position, claiming that Arunachal Pradesh “has always been and will always be a part of the country.”

However, the map does not only concern India but also asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China’s territory, a claim that aligns with the strategic objectives of Chinese President, Xi Jinping.

Furthermore, the map also includes the disputed nine-dash line, claiming a part of the South China Sea as Chinese territory. This has been met with resistance from countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei, all of whom have competing claims over the same maritime regions.