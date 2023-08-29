Kamalia City is Building its Own Safe City System Thanks to Local Investors

Kamalia City, district Toba Tek Singh, Punjab, has embraced a pioneering Safe City program bolstered by the generous contributions of philanthropists. State-of-the-art surveillance cameras valued at Rs. 5 million will be strategically placed throughout the city.

Under the Safe City program, these philanthropic figures have united to fortify the security infrastructure of Kamalia. The installation of cameras extends across crucial thoroughfares and bustling markets, casting a watchful eye on the city’s vital public spaces.

Furthermore, a dedicated surveillance cell has been established within a local police station. This central hub serves as the nerve center from which the entire city will be monitored.

The deployment of these high-value cameras will serve to curb incidents of theft and deter potential robbery, the comprehensive surveillance network is set to foster an environment of security and deterrence within Kamalia.