Sir Viv Richards Predicts Shaheen Afridi to Take Most Wickets in World Cup 2023

The legendary West Indian batter, Sir Viv Richards, has predicted the most destructive and leading wicket-taker bowler in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Speaking in an interview, the former West Indies cricketer predicted that the renowned Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, will be the leading wicket-taker in the mega event.

Richards, who represented West Indies in 187 ODIs, added that he sees immense talent and skills in the left-arm fast bowler, who has established himself as a premier bowler.

“I spent some time in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). I have seen his massive growth; he is a highly determined individual. He is my man,” Richards said.

Shaheen represented the Men in Green in a few matches in the 2019 World Cup in England and had been in tremendous form during the second half of the tournament.

Afridi had taken a total of 16 wickets in just five matches, including one five-wicket haul, which made him the youngest bowler to do so in an ODI World Cup.

The 23-year-old has been an integral part of the national setup in all three formats due to his skills, talent, and wicket-taking ability, particularly in the first spell.

So far in his ODI cricket career, Shaheen Shah has played 39 matches, taking 76 wickets at an average of 23.34 and an economy rate of 5.42, including two five-wicket hauls.