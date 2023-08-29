Sri Lanka Announces Depleted Squad for Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka Cricket selectors have selected the following 15-member squad to take part in the Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023. The Minister of Sports and Youth, Roshan Ranasinghe, gave his approval for the squad.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara, who were selected in the original squad, will not take part owing to injuries.

Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan’s names have been sent to the Ministry of Sports and Youth for approval, as they were late inclusions to replace injured players.

Kusal Janith Perera is recovering from flu and will join the squad once fully recovered.

Here is the 15-man squad for the Asia Cup 2023.