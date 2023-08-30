Babar Azam Smashes Records With 150 in Opening Match of Asia Cup 2023

Pakistani captain Babar Azam has set a world record by scoring the fastest 19 ODI hundreds with his century against Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup 2023.

Babar Azam’s batting prowess was on full display as he carved his way to 150 runs against Nepal, notching up his 19th ODI century. This achievement was made even more extraordinary as he not only scored his 19th century but also set a new world record for the fastest player to reach this milestone.

Surpassing cricketing legends, Azam achieved this remarkable feat in just 102 innings, leaving behind the previous record holder, Hashim Amla, who took 104 innings. The Indian star Virat Kohli stands third on the list with 124 innings before he recorded his 19th hundred.

Additionally, within the Pakistani context, Babar Azam’s achievement places him among the elite few. Only three Pakistani batters Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, and Inzamam-ul-Haq have more international centuries to their name. With 31 international hundreds under his belt after playing just about half the number of matches compared to his predecessors, Babar Azam’s legacy continues to grow.