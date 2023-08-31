Foreign Trawlers Illegally Taking Away Fish Worth $2 Billion from Pakistani Waters

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Thursday expressed strong concern over the illegal fishing by foreign trawlers, highlighting smuggling to the tune of $2 billion.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Rubina Khalid, deliberated on the issue of illegal fishing by foreign trawlers, particularly Chinese vessels.

Senators Danesh Kumar and Muhammad Akram expressed strong concerns over this illicit practice, highlighting smuggling of fishing products worth $2 billion. The ministry officials said that fishing by foreign trawlers had been banned as per 2021 regulations.

The caretaker minister assured further investigation into the matter, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal fishing in Balochistan and Sindh. The committee members collectively agreed to delve deeper into this matter during the forthcoming committee meeting in Karachi.

The committee also discussed the matter of outstanding rental charges owed to Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) by the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), alongside the return of the tug boat to GPA. The ministry officials informed that a meeting was held between KPT Chairman and GPA on July 13th, leading to a consensus on the resolution of this matter.

The committee also discussed the issuance of licenses/permits by the ministry, its affiliated departments, and organizations, to various stakeholders including investors, shipping lines, importers/exporters, and fishermen.

Senator Rubina Khalid, the committee’s chairperson, voiced her observation that the current fees for licenses and permits are nominal. The committee collectively recommended a thorough review and adjustment of licensing/permit fees. Further discussions revolved around sludge and garbage contracting practices, and the committee chairperson emphasized adherence to international waste disposal standards.

The caretaker minister for maritime affairs proposed implementing a quarterly review process with contractors to ensure compliance with SOPs. The chairperson also called for a detailed SOP checklist from the officials.

Addressing the water supply to industries within the North Free Zone in Gwadar, it was confirmed that GPA is working on water provisioning for these industries. Notably, a desalination plant is in operation at the Free Zone Phase I, with two additional approved projects to provide water to the North Free Zone. The committee chairperson directed the timely installation of pipelines for an efficient water supply system.