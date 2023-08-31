Here’s How Income Tax Filers Can Reduce Their Electricity Bills in Karachi

K-Electric, Karachi’s sole power provider, has said consumers who are income tax filers, can get rid of advance income tax on their electricity bills.

KE spokesperson said, “The consumers paying their income tax actively can get their bills corrected of advance taxes if the address of the bill and the one on their CNICs are the same. The users have been advised to get themselves registered at the KE website for the waiver of advance taxes”.

The spokesperson further said the KE understands the worries of the consumers about rising electricity prices, however, the taxes and fixing the rate of electricity is not their jurisdiction.

Commenting on the torture of KE staff, the spokesperson said the power utility reserves the right to take legal action against elements provoking masses to attack its staff.

The power to determine electricity rates is with NEPRA and the Ministry of Energy, the application of taxes in electricity bills is not even within the jurisdiction of power distribution companies. Consumers are urged to ensure timely payment of their electricity bills for un-disrupted power supply, the distributor added.