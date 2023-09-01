Mohammad Rizwan Withdraws From Big Bash League Draft

Renowned wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has withdrawn from the much-awaited Big Bash League (BBL) just days before the draft on Sunday.

According to media reports, Mohammad Rizwan was set to be one of the platinum picks in the draft, which is scheduled to take place on September 3 in Australia.

ALSO READ Real Reason Behind Missing Host Country Name on Asia Cup Shirts Unveiled

However, his commitments with the national team during the first half of BBL have led to availability issues.

The Big Bash League draft has a pool of 376 overseas players from 29 cricketing countries. A total of 76 Pakistani cricketers have also registered for the draft.

Notable players from Pakistan, such as Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Hasnain, will be part of the draft for the 13th edition of the league.

ALSO READ Asia Cup 2023: Nepali Cricketer Falls in Love With Multani Sohan Halwa

Several of these players, including Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf, have already made their mark by representing different franchises in the league.

The Melbourne Stars have expressed interest in retaining Haris Rauf for the upcoming edition, a decision supported by his exceptional Big Bash record of 30 wickets.

Additionally, Mohammad Hasnain is eagerly anticipating his return to the competition after the ICC cleared him to bowl again following a ban due to an illegal action.