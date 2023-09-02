AB de Villiers Makes Huge Claim About Babar Azam Ahead of Clash With India

Former South African captain, AB de Villiers, has lavished praise on Babar Azam for his exceptional batting skills and talent ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 encounter against India.

Speaking in an interview, de Villiers said that the Lahore-born cricketer is currently the backbone of Pakistan’s batting unit as he has been a consistent performer for years.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf and Virat Kohli Have Friendly Chat Ahead of Asia Cup Clash [Video]

“I love talking about Babar Azam because he is one of the best players we have ever seen play the game of cricket, not just now,” AB de Villiers said.

Responding to a question about the upcoming game against India, de Villiers said that Babar’s wicket will be crucial for India if they want to gain the upper hand in the game.

The former South African cricketer further added that the all-format captain has the ability to keep the batting lineup together and play a crucial role in building partnerships.

ALSO READ Pakistan Announces Playing XI for Tomorrow’s Asia Cup Match Against India

“I met him first when he was very young but quickly realized that this guy is here to stay. He has troubled bowling attacks all around the world and in all formats,” de Villiers said.

The 39-year-old cricketer went on to say that Pakistan has a crucial ODI season ahead, and the Men in Green need Babar Azam to be in great form for both of these mega-events.

It is worth noting that Pakistan will clash with India in the third game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.