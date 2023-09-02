Asia Cup 2023 Updated Points Table After Pakistan and India Share the Points

Pakistan remains on the top of the points table as the rain-affected India-Pakistan match has been called off.The highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash at the 2023 Asia Cup was marred by persistent rain in Pallakele, resulting in a no-result.

In a match dominated by Pakistani pacers, India batted first and set a competitive target. However, nature had other plans, forcing the match to be called off.

Due to the rain interruption, both teams were awarded one point each. Hence, Pakistan maintains its top position in Group A with three points from two matches, owing to their earlier victory against Nepal. India, on the other hand, secured one point from this rain-affected encounter, keeping them in second place.

With both teams now getting one point each from the high-stake match, Pakistan has confirmed its spot in the super 4s of the tournament. Meanwhile, India just needs a point to comfirm its spot in the next round as well.

Here is the updated points table:

Group A

S.N Team M W L T N/R PT NRR 1 Pakistan 2 1 0 0 1 3 4.760 2 India 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.000 3 Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.760

Group B