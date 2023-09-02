Pakistan Vs. India Clash Gets Called Off Due to Rain

Check out the Asia Cup 2023 Points Table here

In a highly anticipated clash at the Asia Cup 2023, the cricketing world was left disappointed as persistent rain played spoilsport, forcing the Pakistan vs. India encounter to be called off. Despite the fervent anticipation, the unforgiving weather had the final say, and both teams will have to settle for sharing a point each.

The match, which had garnered immense attention due to the historical rivalry between the two cricketing powerhouses, was poised to be a thriller.

India, batting first, posted a respectable total of 266 runs for the loss of all their wickets in 48.5 overs. The star of the first innings was the young pace sensation Shaheen Afridi, who wreaked havoc by scalping four crucial wickets. Pakistan’s fast-bowling duo of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah contributed significantly as well, accounting for three wickets each.

However, the rain interruption meant that Pakistan didn’t have the opportunity to chase down the target, leaving fans on both sides yearning for a complete contest.

The cricketing world will have to wait for another day to witness the iconic rivalry between Pakistan and India in full swing, as the elements had their way on this occasion, forcing the teams to settle for an equal share of the spoils.