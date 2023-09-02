Mohammad Hafeez Believes India Cracks Under Pressure in Big Matches

Former captain, Mohammad Hafeez, has made a big claim about the Indian team ahead of the high-octane encounter against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

Speaking to the media, Hafeez said that, despite being a formidable force in cricket, India has yet to master the art of handling pressure in the knockout stages of major events.

The former all-rounder further added that while the team excels in bilateral series, their performance in ICC or ACC events in the past decade has been less than impressive.

“We have seen in the recent past that the Indian cricket team could not handle the pressure of knockout stages in the ICC events and a few other big-ticket events,” Hafeez said.

Team India recent performances in a nutshell. Agreed or Not ? #Straightdrive @TenPakistan pic.twitter.com/cz0WclgjgD — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 1, 2023

Responding to questions regarding the upcoming Pakistan-India match, Mohammad Hafeez highlighted the importance of mental strength in such high-pressure encounters.

The 42-year-old cricketer stated that cricket is ultimately a physical sport, but mental toughness plays a crucial role in India-Pakistan encounters, particularly in big events.

Mohammad Hafeez remarked that players are becoming mentally tougher, but managing emotions and distractions is vital for success in such high-stakes matches.

Hafeez stressed the importance of mental health in preparing for key games like these, indicating that it could be the determining factor in who emerges victorious.