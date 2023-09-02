Pakistan Beats Bhutan in Opening Match of SAFF U16 Championship

In a thrilling kick-off to their SAFF Under-16 Championship campaign, Pakistan’s young football talents showcased their resilience and determination by securing a hard-fought victory over Bhutan with a final score of 2-1.

Facing an early setback with Bhutan taking the lead, Pakistan’s spirited team swiftly regrouped and orchestrated a remarkable comeback. Ubaidullah’s header leveled the score at 1-1, injecting a renewed sense of hope and energy into the Pakistani squad.

ALSO READ Why Arshad Nadeem is Already One of Pakistan’s Greatest Athletes

The turning point of the match arrived when Subhan Karim delivered a stunning screamer, sending the ball rocketing into the net and, more importantly, securing the lead for Pakistan. His remarkable strike left spectators in awe and sealed the deal for his team.

This victory not only marks Pakistan’s sensational opening win in the SAFF Under-16 Championship but also serves as a testament to the skill and determination of these emerging football talents.

With this momentum on their side, Pakistan’s young footballers are poised to make a significant impact in the remainder of the tournament, and their fans eagerly await more moments of brilliance on the field.