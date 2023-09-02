Pakistan’s MMA Fighter Anita Karim Registers Remarkable Victory in Legends Fighting Championship

Pakistani MMA Trailblazer Anita Karim has secured a stunning victory at Legend Fighting Championship by practicing Rear Naked Choke on her opponent.

In a groundbreaking moment for Pakistan, Anita Karim, the nation’s pioneering female Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athlete, clinched a remarkable triumph at the Legend Fighting Championship held in Thailand.

Hailing from the breathtaking region of Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan, Karim made history by securing a victory via Rear Naked Choke in the second round at the 1:25-minute mark.

ALSO READ Pakistan Successfully Qualifies For Inaugural FIH Hockey 5s World Cup

Karim’s remarkable journey to becoming Pakistan’s first female MMA fighter has been one of perseverance and dedication. Her unwavering commitment to the sport has not only shattered stereotypes but has also served as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, especially young women, across the nation.

The win at the Legend Fighting Championship not only solidifies Karim’s status as a rising star in the global MMA scene but also underscores the potential and talent that Pakistan possesses in combat sports.

Her victory serves as a testament to the power of determination and serves as a beacon of hope for future generations of athletes in the country, especially those belonging from far-off regions.