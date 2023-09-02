Twitter (X) Starts Taking Everyone’s User Data to Train its AI

The social media platform formerly recognized as Twitter, now rebranded as X, has devolved beyond its origins of tweets and likes.

As per its updated privacy policy, X has intentions to gather biometric, occupational, and educational information from its users. We suspect that this will likely be fed into training Elon Musk’s own AI models.

However, rest assured that your private messages are still safe, Musk assures, as only publicly accessible information will be utilized. Nonetheless, it begs the question: What does X plan to do with this info exactly? Musk, known for his lofty aspirations, has recently inaugurated an AI enterprise, xAI, with the goal of unraveling the mysteries of the universe. Hence, it is quite possible that Musk is using your personal data to enable his grand vision.

Furthermore, Musk has discussed the notion of transforming X into a “cool” substitute for Linkedin, a platform he’s labeled as “cringe.” Given the revised policy, the accumulation of employment and educational information aligns with this objective.

X could simply just sell off the data to advertisers since the company is not quite swimming in ad revenue at the moment. However, no substantiated proof substantiates this notion. Divergent from Twitter, which harnessed data for its personal expansion, X appears to harbor more ambitious aspirations.

Some Good News

As for more positive news, Elon Musk also announced that audio and video calls are finally coming to the platform soon.

It will support smartphones and computers running on iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS. You will not need any phone numbers as X will act as the global address book.