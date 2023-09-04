Cement Sales Increase by 37% in August

Cement despatches increased by 37.04 percent to 4.518 million tons in August 2023, according to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA).

Local cement shipments by the industry during the month of August 2023 were 3.793 million tons compared to 2.909 million tons in August 2022, showing an increase of 30.38 percent.

Export despatches also increased by a healthy 87 percent as the volumes grew from 387,440 tons in August 2022 to 724,777 tons in August 2023.

In August 2023, North-based cement mills dispatched 3.252 million tons of cement showing an increase of 25.28 percent against 2.596 million tons despatches in August 2022.

South-based mills despatched 1.265 million tons of cement during August 2023 which was 80.63 percent more compared to the despatches of 700,436 tons during August 2022.

North-based cement mills dispatched 3.088 million tons of cement in domestic markets in August 2023 showing an increase of 23.32 percent against 2.504 million tons despatches in August 2022. South-based mills despatched 704,582 tons of cement in local markets during August 2023 which was 73.99 percent more compared to the despatches of 404,959 during August 2022.

Exports from North-based mills increased by 78.54 percent as the quantities escalated from 91,963 tons in August 2022 to 164,195 tons in August 2023. Exports from the South also increased by 89.72 percent to 560,582 tons in August 2023 from 295,477 tons during the same month last year.

During the first two months of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 7.747 million tons which is 45.17 percent higher than the 5.337 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic despatches during this period were 6.573 million tons against 4.796 million tons during the same period last year showing an increase of 37.05 percent. Export despatches also witnessed an increase of 117.13 percent as the volumes rose to 1.175 million tons during the first two months of the current fiscal year compared to 540,957 tons of exports done during the same period of last fiscal year.

North-based Mills despatched 5.440 million tons of cement domestically during the first two months of the current fiscal year showing an increase of 32 percent from cement despatches of 4.121 million tons during July-August 2022. Exports from the North increased by 76.32 percent to 286,009 tons during July-August 2023 compared with 162,210 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North-based Mills increased by 33.68 percent to 5.726 million tons during the first two months of the current financial year from 4.284 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South-based Mills during July-August 2023 were 1.132 million tons showing an increase of 67.91 percent over 674,436 tons of cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from the South also increased by 134.61 percent to 888,559 tons during July-August 2023 compared with 378,747 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South-based Mills increased by 91.89 percent to 2.021 million tons during the first two months of the current financial year from 1.053 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

A spokesman of APCMA mentioned that once again our currency is facing rapid deprecation against the dollar. Petroleum prices have touched historically high levels and electricity tariff is also rising. Due to these factors, the cost of production as well as goods transportation is increasing day by day which will eventually affect the price to end consumers. He strongly emphasized that the government should give due consideration to these matters to bring the industry out of this serious situation.