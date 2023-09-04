CM Punjab Announces Public Holiday in Lahore

Interim Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has officially declared a public holiday in Lahore on 7 September (Thursday) in commemoration of the annual Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh Syed Ali Hajveri.

The Chief Minister made the announcement during his visit to Data Darbar, where he said that the Urs ceremony will last three days, beginning on Tuesday.

A langar khana (community kitchen) is also being set up to feed the large number of attendees. Naqvi said, “It is our responsibility to ensure that everyone who attends the event has access to food.”

In addition to the food arrangements, a special mehfil-e-samaa has been planned, featuring well-known qawwals. CM Naqvi stated that preparations for the Chehlum, processions, and Urs are well underway.

He addressed concerns about potential traffic congestion by revealing that a comprehensive traffic management plan is being developed. Parking arrangements will be made, subject to security clearance.

The Chief Minister also mentioned future plans for Data Darbar, stating that expansion projects for both the shrine and its adjacent mosques are in the pipeline.