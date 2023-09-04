Counter Terrorism Officials Caught Extorting Money From Citizens in Sindh

In a shocking turn of events, three members of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Sindh have been apprehended on charges of involvement in robbery cases in Karachi. Authorities have sprung into action, initiating legal proceedings against the accused officers.

The trio is facing allegations of extortion amounting to a staggering Rs. 30 million. Their modus operandi allegedly involved the use of counterfeit warrants and threats related to terrorism financing and money laundering.

As per the CTD officials, the victim was a prominent figure in the jewelry industry, en route from Karachi to Multan when he fell prey to the CTD personnel’s illicit activities. The case has sent shockwaves through the community and has raised concerns regarding the abuse of power within law enforcement agencies.

In light of these grave charges, CTD authorities have recommended the immediate dismissal of the accused officers from service. Simultaneously, a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine if the arrested individuals were involved in additional criminal activities. The incident has spotlighted the necessity for stringent internal checks and balances within law enforcement agencies to prevent such misconduct in the future.