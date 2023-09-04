How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Maldives SAFF U16 Championship Live Stream

Pakistan is all set to face off against Maldives in the second game of the 8th edition of the SAFF U16 Championship 2023 at the Changlimithang Stadium.

The Green Shirts showcased their resilience by securing a hard-fought victory over Bhutan with a final score of 2-1 in the first game of the event.

Despite an early goal by Bhutan, Ubaidullah scored a fantastic goal to level the score, followed by Subhan Karim’s goal to secure the lead for the national team.

The Boys in Green will be keen to keep their momentum and defeat the Maldives to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament. A win or a draw will be enough for the Green Shirts to move on to the next round.

Match Timings

Pakistan will lock horns against Maldives at the Changlimithang Stadium in their second game of the tournament. The match will kick start at 2:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Maldives 04 September 2023 2:00 PM Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu

Live Stream

The Pakistan vs. Maldives live stream will be available for football fans in Pakistan on the YouTube channel, Sportzworkz.